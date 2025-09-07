Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.7%

DOX opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.