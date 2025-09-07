Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.
Amdocs Stock Up 1.7%
DOX opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.