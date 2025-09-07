Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 592,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $34.19 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

