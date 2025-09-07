Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nice $NICE

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nice by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Nice by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Nice by 1,518.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nice by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nice has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. Nice has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

