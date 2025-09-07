Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,670 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $348.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $567.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

