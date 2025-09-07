Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,018,000 after purchasing an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after purchasing an additional 943,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,786,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,741,000 after purchasing an additional 553,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,842 shares of company stock worth $3,387,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

