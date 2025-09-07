Kestra Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 425,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 116,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

