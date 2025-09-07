Kestra Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,561 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $64,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 397,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136,937 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,055,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,950,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

