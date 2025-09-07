Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $465.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

