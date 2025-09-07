Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

