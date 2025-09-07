Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,141,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Kestra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $129,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,710,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,977 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 978,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VEU opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

