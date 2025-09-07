Kestra Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

Kestra Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,601 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 291,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,414 shares in the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 366.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYDB opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

