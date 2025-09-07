JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Stock Holdings Lessened by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $64.60.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.