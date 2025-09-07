JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 249,051.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,323 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 1.93% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $84,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,170,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $115.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

