Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171,112 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.75% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $560,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Clifford Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,205.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 253,548 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 28.4%

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.