Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,256,329 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,144,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,329 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VBR opened at $210.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.