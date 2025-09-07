Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF $XT

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10,895.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 8.46% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $271,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33,600.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of XT stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

