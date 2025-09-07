Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,872 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.18% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $476,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

