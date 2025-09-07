Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $135.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,137 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $135,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 75,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

