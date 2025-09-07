Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,592,493 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,861,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $655.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

