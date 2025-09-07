Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 1,193,082 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF $RZV

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 228,559.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193,082 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 59.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $117,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

RZV opened at $119.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

