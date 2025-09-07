Jiangsu Expressway Co. (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Co. (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of JEXYY stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. Jiangsu Expressway has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $29.00.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $1.2083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. This is a positive change from Jiangsu Expressway’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.