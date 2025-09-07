Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Down 15.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jet2 traded as low as GBX 1,207 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,368.18 ($18.48). 3,217,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 971,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,613 ($21.79).

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,139.75.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jet2

Jet2 Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,653.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.47. The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jet2 plc will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.