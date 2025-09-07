Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID trimmed its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,329 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

