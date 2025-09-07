ITT Inc. $ITT Position Raised by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up approximately 2.6% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 6.06% of ITT worth $615,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 72.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 84.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $170.74 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

