iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $2,940,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $203.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

