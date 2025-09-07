iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 8.23% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $3,115,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,102,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,063,000 after buying an additional 243,360 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,099,000 after buying an additional 241,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 918,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,874,000 after buying an additional 165,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $356.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $358.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.38 and a 200-day moving average of $325.51. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

