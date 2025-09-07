iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Short Interest Update

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDEGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, adropof51.9% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ITDE opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

