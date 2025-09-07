iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.46 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 7,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2040 ETF (ITDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

