iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $650.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $637.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $655.44. The company has a market cap of $655.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

