iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Holdings Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

