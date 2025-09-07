Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,780 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

RSPT opened at $42.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

