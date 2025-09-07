Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 101.5% in August

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,100 shares, agrowthof101.5% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ KBWP opened at $121.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $127.17.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3764 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.