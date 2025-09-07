Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 101.5% in August

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,100 shares, agrowthof101.5% from the July 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $121.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $127.17.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3764 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2,710.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

