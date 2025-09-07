Interval Partners LP Has $234,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Interval Partners LP lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KMX opened at $60.75 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

