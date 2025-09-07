International Paper Company $IP Stock Holdings Boosted by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $48.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -486.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

