International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.07. The stock has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

