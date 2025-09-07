International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Position Boosted by Stance Capital LLC

Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2,011.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 3.1% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.34 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

