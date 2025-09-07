International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises 6.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC owned approximately 1.16% of International Bancshares worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 665,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 947,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,643 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 777,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $71.58 on Friday. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 39.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

