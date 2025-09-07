Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.83. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $280,166.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,575.44. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,830 shares of company stock valued at $41,668,789. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

