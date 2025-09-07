Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

