Insider Buying: FDM Group (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires 801 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 per share, with a total value of £1,001.25.

Sheila Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 7th, Sheila Flavell bought 793 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 per share, for a total transaction of £999.18.

FDM opened at GBX 125 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.94. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 420.

FDM Group ( LON:FDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FDM Group from GBX 275 to GBX 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 145.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

