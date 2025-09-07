Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT Position Raised by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 243.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,237 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 4.4% of Talon Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Talon Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $32,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 64.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $38.03 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $167.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.