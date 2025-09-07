Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT Shares Purchased by Talon Private Wealth LLC

Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,559 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

