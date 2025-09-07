Infinitum Asset Management LLC Purchases 190,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Infinitum Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Biohaven comprises about 2.3% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Infinitum Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Biohaven worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after buying an additional 134,879 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 332,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Biohaven by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 89,576 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

