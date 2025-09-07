Infinitum Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Infinitum Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 9.4% of Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Infinitum Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,835 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $243.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

