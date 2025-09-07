Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 222,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 153,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
