Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) Financial Contrast

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and Mint Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 8.86% 193.99% 15.34% Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Home Depot and Mint Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 6 19 1 2.81 Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Home Depot presently has a consensus price target of $432.52, indicating a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Depot and Mint Incorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $159.51 billion 2.61 $14.81 billion $14.72 28.44 Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Summary

Home Depot beats Mint Incorporation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

