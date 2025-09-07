Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,900 shares, adropof50.7% from the July 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 114,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,006. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

