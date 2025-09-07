Head-To-Head Survey: Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 24.28% 39.81% 11.64% Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $39.80 billion 0.32 $472.81 million $9.64 25.90 Armlogi $184.76 million 0.28 $7.44 million ($0.23) -5.37

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 3 2 0 2.17 Armlogi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus target price of $197.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.89%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is more favorable than Armlogi.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats Armlogi on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

