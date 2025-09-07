Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDUS opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors.

