GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,060,000 shares, agrowthof105.1% from the July 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

